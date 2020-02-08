AUBURN | No lead is safe against this Auburn team. No. 18 LSU led the 11th-ranked Tigers by as many as 14 points in the second half including eight with 1:26 left before the Tigers stormed back to win 91-90 in overtime.

J’Von McCormick scored 11 of his 23 points in the final 1:26 of the game and overtime as Auburn finished off its seventh comeback, include four consecutive, when trailing by seven or more points.

“We got a veteran group, and we're going to fight till the end and till the whistle blow,” said senior Samir Doughty, who led Auburn with 26 points, “so we knew, if we made a few shots, we could be right back into the game. So we wasn't panicking whatsoever.”

McCormick goes up for his game-winning shot. (Marvin Gentry/USA Today images)

With the victory, Auburn improves to 21-2 overall and 8-2 in the SEC, tying LSU for first place in the conference. AU has won six consecutive games and now has its third consecutive 21-win season for the first time in program history. “It’s one of the better comebacks of my career because of what was at stake and just how much we were down late to such a good team in a championship-type game. I can’t think of many bigger,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. Auburn made its first three 3-pointers of overtime to take a 7-point lead with 2:58 left but LSU battled back to within two with 31 second left. After AU missed 3 of 4 free throws, Skylar Mays drove in for a layup to cut AU’s lead to 89-88 with 16.4 seconds left. A Doughty turnover and an Emmitt Williams dunk gave LSU the lead with 9.0 seconds left, but McCormick drove the lane past Williams and lifted a runner over the out-stretched arms of Marlon Taylor for the winning bucket with 0.1 seconds left. “I just knew it was in the late seconds. I didn't want anybody else to shoot it, because I was close. I just got it on the rim,” McCormick said. “Coach wanted the ball in his hands, and he just delivered,” Doughty said. “He saved me in the end. I had that turnover late in overtime, and he scored the basket to win us the game. He definitely saved me right there.”