But this column is not about the man who will go down in history as the worst Auburn coach of the modern era (Doug Barfield was 29-25-1 by the way). It’s about what Auburn’s football program could and should be under the right leadership.

Hope can be a beautiful thing and it’s been restored to Auburn’s football program following the departure of Mr. Just Watch.

AUBURN | The sun rose Tuesday morning and a ray of hope scattered across the hood of a shiny blue Cadillac and spread across the lawn in front of Samford Hall.

It starts with Cadillac Williams. I don’t think Auburn could have selected a better man to lead this program for the next four weeks.

I’m not sure the former guy ever got Auburn. Ever understood its culture or ever connected with its people.

Caddy is Auburn. He understands Auburn and he will fight for Auburn. This program needs a fighter at the helm right now. He is the man the alumni and fans will rally behind.

I saw Caddy carry the ball 41 times as a true freshman in 2001 to lead the Tigers to a win at Georgia.

After a week of pure turmoil (re: Jetgate), I saw him take a handoff on the first play of the 2003 Iron Bowl and race down the sidelines and into the South end zone, finishing the game with 204 yards, two touchdowns and the second of his three consecutive wins over Alabama.

“Go Crazy Cadillac. Go Crazy,” said Rod Bramblett in one of the first of so many great calls by an Auburn legend.

That’s the Auburn Cadillac was a part of and that’s the Auburn this program needs to get back to starting right now.

It’s going to take time but this is the starting point. Hope begins here.

And if you believe in Auburn (no, I’m not reciting the creed). But if you really believe in Auburn, it needs your full support right now.

If you have an opportunity to go to Mississippi State this weekend, go. Texas A&M is coming to Auburn for a night game in 11 more days. The Auburn family needs to show up in force at Jordan-Hare Stadium and make the Aggies feel their power.

Let these players that have continued to compete every snap, that lay their guts on the line every week know that you’ve got their back.

They’re young and they’re hurting right now. But they’re also resilient and your support can lift them up and fill them with hope.

It may not be spring but it feels like a time of renewal. About looking back to see the future and knowing deep in your bones that Auburn is so much more than its shown over the last couple of years.

I know it. You know it. It’s really more than hope.

It’s knowing that Pat Dye won big at Auburn. Terry Bowden, Tommy Tuberville, Gene Chizik and Gus Malzahn all won championships or had undefeated seasons at Auburn.

Coaches win at Auburn and they will win again.