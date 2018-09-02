As little as I care for the recent fad of early “neutral site” matchups to open the college football season, I have to admit, Auburn’s tilt against Washington turned out to be a heck of a good matchup.



UW, having improved from an also-ran to a national contender since this game was scheduled years ago, saw a regular-season shot an the SEC as a golden opportunity. Local writers in Washington called it the most important opening game in the history of Husky football.

The urgency was just as clear on the other sideline. Still hurting from the 2018 postseason, Auburn’s theme for the game going in was “Flip the script.”

As every single commentator made it a point to mention on what seemed like a daily basis since the Peach Bowl, Auburn hadn’t won a game in back-to-back opportunities during the short lifetime of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

There was more. Auburn hadn’t beaten a ranked opponent in an opener since the mid-20th Century. Plus, Gus Malzahn’s teams had a bad habit of jumping out to an early lead and then going into an offensive shell until the defense ran out of gas.

We were assured was no way Malzahn could out-coach Chris Petersen, the hero of a long-ago Fiesta Bowl win over Chokin’ Bob Stoops.

Pursuing West Coast eyeballs, the national media lined up behind all of those tropes. Most predictions called for the Huskies to pull off a slight upset and re-insert the Pac-12 into the national conversation.

A lot of Auburn fans bought into the prefab storylines as well. The noisy Hate Gus contingent hadn’t just chalked up an 0-1 start — most also were ready to present Petersen with Coach Of The Year Award back in April or so.

But in the end, while it took a few nail-biting quarters to get there, Auburn managed to take that script and launch it into a double-gainer.

It wasn’t easy. Washington weathered a vicious early storm from Auburn to claw back into the game on both sides of the ball. And as well as the Huskies played down the stretch, they got a lot of help from Auburn mistakes.

Malzahn lived down to pregame fears that he wouldn’t be able to resist trying to “out-Petersen Petersen” with the dumb two-point conversion attempts (the first was a mistake from the jump; the play-calls for both were terrible).

Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is probably still kicking himself for going into a deep prevent with a couple of minutes left in the second quarter. Getting away from heavy pressure on that drive let the Huskies seize the game’s momentum for far too long. And don’t get me started on the penalties — not all of which were ticky-tacky garbage from a flag-crazed Big 10 crew.

