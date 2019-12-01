You’ll rarely see a metaphor brought to life as vividly — and accurately — as we just experienced in the 84th Iron Bowl.

From year to year and game to game, the Tigers have an unnerving knack for breathtaking highs and crushing lows. Those peaks and valleys tend to follow each other in quick succession.

This was an all-time classic in a rivalry studded with memorable games. It had everything: Breathtaking offense, crushing defense, special-teams drama and not one but two stunning turns during the final minutes.

There were no less than 10 lead changes across the course of the game. The second quarter alone had more scoring that many games in the rivalry’s past with 48 combined points.

I feel very safe in assuming that nobody saw this kind of game coming.

Certainly there were 'Bama fans and media figures (please excuse the redundancy) who predicted a high-scoring affair — but only for one side.

Optimistic Auburn fans expected the Tigers to perform well against a Tide defense that did not appear to be up to UA’s recent standards, but nobody on earth, probably not even Gus Malzahn himself, expected this one to be a full-on shootout that would rattle up just south of 100 combined points.

To put it another way, for anyone who actually predicted that Auburn would give up 45 points and still win, my hat is off to you.

Or it would be, if you weren’t lying.

So much football was crammed into those delirious four hours it’s hard to know where to start ... but how about a much-maligned Auburn offense that finally never went out to lunch for long periods of the game.

The Tigers only punted three times, only once in the second half. Bo Nix completed just half of his passes on the biggest stage, but with help from lights-out catches all across the receiving corps, Nix hit everything he needed to, didn’t have a turnover and wasn't sacked.

Auburn continued a season-long inability to run inside, but when running-back-by-committee got outside the tackles, it was able to gash the Tide defense on critical plays. Boobee Whitlow’s 115 yards kept the Tigers on the field for critical long second-half drives.

(Enough with the fumbling though, Boobee.)

And of course we’ll be seeing Shaun Shivers’ near-decapitation of 'Bama defensive back Xavier McKenny on the game-winning touchdown run for decades. What looked like a disaster from afar — McKenny’s helmet was mistaken by a great many observers as a game-killing fumble — instead became instant and permanent addition to Auburn lore.

AuburnSports’ inestimable Jeffrey Lee has often referred to the 2019 Tiger defense as “break but don’t bend,” and the 'Bama game was a textbook example of that unusual combination. The Tigers' secondary conceded Alabama’s signature crossing and slant routes for big yardage and scores, but also showed out when the game was on the line.

Even while allowing all those long scores from Jaylen Waddle, the oft-criticized defensive backfield also provided two of the game’s most exhilarating plays in Smoke Monday and Zakoby McClain’s epic pick sixes.

Auburn’s stellar defensive front rarely was able to fight through uncalled holds from the Tide front, but Derrick Brown and his mates got through enough times to disrupt 'Bama quarterback Mac Jones’ solid performance — forcing a pair of three-and-outs and keeping the Tide far enough from the end zone on their final possession to set up …

... if you’re reading this, you know what they set up. So let’s talk about special teams for a second.

Hardly any Auburn player has been criticized as harshly in 2019 as Anders Carlson. And all he did against 'Bama was nail everything put in front of him, going a perfect 4-for-4 with a long of 53 yards and nothing closer than 42. Unlike 'Bama kicker Joe Bulovas, Carlson never had the luxury of a chip shot.

Speaking of which, I can only think of a couple of times in the past when the decibel level in Jordan-Hare has gone from near-silent to ear-splitting as quickly or as ferociously as on Bulovas’ final field-goal attempt.

Games in this rivalry have come down to kicks entirely too many times for my peace of mind during the past 35-odd years. Auburn finished on the wrong side in both 1984 and 1985, while getting the wins in 1997 and most famously in 2013.