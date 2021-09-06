A joyful evening inside Jordan-Hare
Nobody really knew what to expect from the inaugural game of Bryan Harsin’s Auburn career — other than the fact his team would win.That much was all but assured. Akron is, charitably, among the fiv...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news