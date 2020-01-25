For the first time in program history, Auburn will host ESPN's basketball College GameDay next Saturday against Kentucky inside Auburn Arena. It will also mark the Tigers' first appearance on the show since it began in 2005.

Auburn's home court will receive its biggest spotlight ever next Saturday.

Hosted by Rece Davis, the show begins at 10 a.m. CST and runs for an hour at center court of the host team's arena. It features interviews with coaches and players, interactive games and activities with the student section and analysis of matchups across the country in college basketball.

Auburn tips off against Kentucky in the program's annual AUTLIVE Cancer game six hours after the show's conclusion at 5 p.m. CST.

AuburnSports.com will update this story with student section and general ticketing information for the event as it is released by Auburn Athletics.

