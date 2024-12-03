Coleman 'very excited' to sign with Auburn

"It’s well deserved," Coleman said. "We put in the work, day in and day out of practice. The group that we play with, we’ve got a tremendous chemistry, just like the group from previous years. I feel like this is where we need to be."

The Auburn defensive line commit and Saraland took a major step forward in avenging its title game loss from last season last week, defeating Pike Road 47-12 to advance to the Super 7 game in Birmingham.

Last year's result just adds to the motivation.

"That’s our fire, especially the seniors of this year that experienced that last year, that’s our fire," Coleman said. "That’s what’s in the tank and we don’t ever want to feel that pain again."

The Spartans will have to do it against one-loss Parker, which only suffered defeat to Carrollton (Ga.) earlier this year. It's a matchup that features not just Coleman, but another Auburn defensive line commit — Jourdin Crawford for Parker.

"That’s my dog, so it’s gonna be fun," Coleman said. "It’s definitely gonna be a big one. Other than Jourdin, I know a lot of players on their team. People on our team are familiar with that team, too. It’s gonna be a good game, a long game. We know what they can do, they know what we can do, so it’s gonna be a ground game."

When Coleman takes the field Friday night, he won't just be an Auburn commit. He'll be an Auburn signee.

"I’m very excited, I’m gonna be a War Eagle, it’s 110%," Coleman said. "I’m ready to get it over with so I can get up there, the whole class of 2025 get up there and we can make big things happen at Auburn."

He's made the trip to the Plains plenty of times this season to watch Auburn play. Seeing the way the defense has handled itself, especially the defensive line under Vontrell King-Williams, bring the four-star excitement for the future.

"It’s ecstatic," he said. "The defensive line, Keldric Faulk, he’s a dog and that’s one of my favorite players on the defensive line. I just like how Coach Vontrell coaches. He’s like a father figure on the field. He’s gonna tell you right from wrong. If you’re doing good, he’s gonna give you a pat on the back and congratulate you. That’s the type of coach that I need. When I’m not doing right, he’s gonna let you know. He’s not gonna be on your side 100% if you’re wrong. That’s the type of coach that I need."