"I’m looking to achieve relationships, building relationships with the players," Coleman said. "Just getting better as a human, really just learning from the older guys there and soaking up information like a sponge."

The five-star wideout from Central-Phenix City inked his national letter of intent Wednesday, from Central High's indoor athletic facility. He'll be in Auburn Jan. 7 with goals to learn as much as he can through spring.

There's a lot of high aspirations for Coleman, who's rated as the No. 5 player in the country for the 2024 class.

What's he most excited for when he steps on Pat Dye Field for the first time next fall?

"It’s just so much, the atmosphere, the crowd," Coleman said. "First receptions, first touchdown, really just experience everything."

Auburn has 19 commitments in its 2024 class right now, but the Tigers are still after a plethora of targets.

"If we get KJ (Bolden) or LJ (McCray), it’s gonna be a secure class," Coleman said. "It’s gonna be pretty good."

