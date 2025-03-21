Record-breaking Broome

LEXINGTON | When you average a double-double throughout a season, you have had a pretty good year.

When you break a program record that has stood for 50 years, you have had a great season.

Johni Broome's 2024-25 season can be considered the latter as the fifth-year senior put up 14 points while bringing down 11 rebounds in Auburn's first-round victory over Alabama State on Thursday, his 19th double-double of the season, breaking Mike Mitchell's record from 1974-75.