Record-breaking Broome

LEXINGTON | When you average a double-double throughout a season, you have had a pretty good year.
When you break a program record that has stood for 50 years, you have had a great season.
Johni Broome's 2024-25 season can be considered the latter as the fifth-year senior put up 14 points while bringing down 11 rebounds in Auburn's first-round victory over Alabama State on Thursday, his 19th double-double of the season, breaking Mike Mitchell's record from 1974-75.
"It means a lot to solidify my name in Auburn history and kind of give back to the university," Broome said.
Heading into Saturday's second-round matchup against Creighton, Broome averages 18.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game and has been named a first-team All-American by every list published so far. He finished 5-of-8 from two-point range against the Hornets, but his coach understands that for Auburn to continue marching toward more history, Broome and the Tigers must step up their game.
Johni dominated on the inside when he had to, but trust me, we can play -- and we'll need to play -- a lot better," Bruce Pearl said.