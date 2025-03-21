Auburn offer 'perfect timing'

"I was extremely excited," Hampton said. "Auburn, big time SEC, great school...It’s definitely a beautiful campus, everybody was great. All the people I met."

Even with over 25 offers already, the feeling of getting another one never gets old.

Hampton, who made the trip from Rochester, N.Y., had never been to Auburn before. The Tigers are now involved in his recruitment, and although plenty of programs got in earlier, he describes the Auburn offer as "perfect timing."

"It’s never too late, never too early," Hampton said. "Everything is God’s plan."

While on the visit, he spent time getting to know Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis.

"Coach Davis, I could tell he’s a very genuine dude," Hampton said. "He knows a lot about football, he loves football. He wants what’s best for his athletes, so that’s big to me."

The message from the Tigers?

"Basically just give [Auburn] a real evaluation," Hampton said. "They feel like they’re a little late, but it’s perfect timing. Just give [Auburn] a real evaluation. If you’re big on faith, love and family, then this is the place for you."

Hampton is resetting his official visit schedule, with schools like Miami, Syracuse, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, USC and Penn State all in line to get an official visit. He wants to get back to Auburn at some point to see a spring practice and is aiming for a decision in July.