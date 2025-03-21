Notebook: Road test awaits

AUBURN | Coming off a dramatic opening series win over Vanderbilt, No. 16 Auburn will hit the road this weekend for seven straight games starting at No. 24 Kentucky. The road trip continues with a midweek game against South Alabama in Montgomery and a three-game series at No. 4 Georgia next weekend. “These two weekends in a row are going to test the mettle of our ball club,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We just need to focus on Kentucky. This is a team that’s going to do a ton offensively.

Myers is a key part of Auburn's bullpen. (Photo by Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

“They’ve gotten after us recently. We have to go up and play good baseball and be prepared. I’m looking forward to the series.” The Wildcats scored 26 runs, losing two of three at UGA last weekend. Offensively, UK is second in the SEC with 57 hit by pitches, first with 51 stolen bases and 15 sacrifice flies, and have the second-fewest strikeouts with 119. UK is 12th with a .290 batting average and 10th with a 3.59 team ERA. “The standard doesn’t change,” said AU pitcher Carson Myers. “We have to go there and win the series. That’s the expectation. We have to keep our heads down and keep going. We have momentum going into the weekend. These guys got us last year and we’re not going to let that happen again.” UK swept Auburn at Plainsman Park last season as part of the Tigers 2-18 start in the league. Game times for the series at Kentucky Pride Park are 5:30 p.m. CT Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Friday and Saturday’s games will be available on SECN+/ESPN+, and Sunday’s on SEC Network.