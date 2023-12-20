AUBURN | Auburn enters Signing Day with 20 commitments and hoping to add more to secure a top 10 or better class.

Stay tuned to Signing Day Central throughout Wednesday as we update all the news on commitments, flips and signings.

SIGNING DAY BLOG (All times Central)

6:18 a.m. -- Four-star defensive lineman Malik Blocton is Auburn's first signee of the day. He joined the team for bowl practice.

6:01 a.m. -- Auburn begins the day ranked 9th nationally and 3rd in the SEC in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

6 a.m. — Faxes and/or emails can officially start rolling in from the Eastern time zone.

NOTE: Neither Martavious Collins or Dimitry Nicolas are expected to sign with Auburn Wednesday.

KEY ANNOUNCEMENT TIMES (All times Central)

DL LJ McCray 9 a.m., S KJ Bolden noon, DL Amaris Williams 12:40 p.m. on Rivals national stream, OL Favour Edwin unknown, OL Coeh Echols Friday

2024 FOOTBALL SIGNEES

** Player cards will be moved up here once Auburn receives their NLI.