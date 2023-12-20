Signing Day Central
AUBURN | Auburn enters Signing Day with 20 commitments and hoping to add more to secure a top 10 or better class.
SIGNING DAY BLOG (All times Central)
6:18 a.m. -- Four-star defensive lineman Malik Blocton is Auburn's first signee of the day. He joined the team for bowl practice.
6:01 a.m. -- Auburn begins the day ranked 9th nationally and 3rd in the SEC in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
6 a.m. — Faxes and/or emails can officially start rolling in from the Eastern time zone.
NOTE: Neither Martavious Collins or Dimitry Nicolas are expected to sign with Auburn Wednesday.
KEY ANNOUNCEMENT TIMES (All times Central)
DL LJ McCray 9 a.m., S KJ Bolden noon, DL Amaris Williams 12:40 p.m. on Rivals national stream, OL Favour Edwin unknown, OL Coeh Echols Friday
2024 FOOTBALL SIGNEES
2024 FOOTBALL COMMITMENTS