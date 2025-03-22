Tiller back on the Plains

"Practice was good," Tiller said. "I got to see how they used the tight ends, and they got it in a good way. Then I like Deuce Knight, he's a really good quarterback...The way he just throws it, and he just got here, not even too long ago. And that could be my quarterback, you know?"

The three-star tight end out of Fairburn, Ga., who was previously committed to Texas A&M, made the trip to Auburn Saturday to see a morning practice. There were a couple of things that stuck out to him, including a true freshman that will garner a lot of attention this spring.

Other guys sticking out to him included Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton Jr. and true freshman Sam Turner. And, of course, how the Tigers utilize the tight ends in their offense.

"I love the offense, for real," Tiller said. "The way they use tight ends. I'm a tight end, so they get tight ends at the ball. You see they get tight ends at the ball, across the middle. They send them on routes, not just flat routes, stuff like that."

Auburn is keeping in contact with him every day, with tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua and head coach Hugh Freeze the mainstays in his recruitment.

"That's one of the best college coaches that recruit me right now," Tiller said of Aigamaua. "He recruits me hard. Even after I committed to A&M, he hit me up. Even after I decommitted, he still hit me up."

Tiller spent three months committed to Texas A&M before reopening his recruitment in early February. Where does Auburn sit with him right now?

"One of my top schools," Tiller said. "Just the family, just the culture they got over here. Auburn will always be a home."

He has an official visit to Auburn set for June 6-8, with Alabama, Florida State and USC all set to host him on official visits this spring and summer. He'll return to Auburn for Big Cat Weekend April 5 and is aiming to have a decision either before or during his senior season.

"It's coming soon," Tiller said. "Definitely be on the lookout."