Pettiford 'a huge spark'

After picking up an 83-63 win over No. 16 seed Alabama State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, No. 1 seed Auburn’s dance continues. Freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford bounced back after two underwhelming performances in the SEC Tournament to help the Tigers get the job done.

Pettiford scored 16 points, making him Auburn’s second-leading scorer behind Miles Kelly, who had 23. He also had five rebounds, five assists and shot 5-of-9 from the field as well as 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

“It was great to see him bounce back, great to see him -- even after he missed his first couple shots, and you're like, oh, this is going to continue, he just obviously lit up,” AU coach Bruce Pearl said. “The thing I liked about his game tonight, he was better defensively. He got 50-50 balls and rebounds. He used his speed and his quickness and his athleticism. Alabama State is a very quick, very athletic team, and Tahaad Pettiford is as quick as any of them out there.

“I thought his presence was a huge spark for us coming off the bench. Both he and Chaney Johnson, if you look at Tahaad was plus 22, Chaney (Johnson) was plus 19. Those two guys played great for us coming off the bench.”