Cameron Coleman missed out on one thing last Thursday when he visited.

The 2024 wide receiver didn't get to see practice.

Less than a week later, Coleman made the trip with a teammate and coach back to Auburn Wednesday to watch the Tigers practice. It was the main purpose of the trip, which was somewhat spur of the moment.

"My coach came got me out of school, he was like ‘We’re gonna go to Auburn," Coleman said. "I’m never gonna say no coming to Auburn, so I just came up here."