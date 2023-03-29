Coleman returns to campus
Cameron Coleman missed out on one thing last Thursday when he visited.
The 2024 wide receiver didn't get to see practice.
Less than a week later, Coleman made the trip with a teammate and coach back to Auburn Wednesday to watch the Tigers practice. It was the main purpose of the trip, which was somewhat spur of the moment.
"My coach came got me out of school, he was like ‘We’re gonna go to Auburn," Coleman said. "I’m never gonna say no coming to Auburn, so I just came up here."
His overall impression?
"It was very high energy, everyone has energy, very fun practice," Coleman said.
The Phenix City, Ala., native didn't just feel like he was watching a practice, Auburn made him feel involved.
"It felt like I was a part of practice, actually, because they were like walking me through what they would be doing," Coleman said. "Like imagine myself running with the twos and stuff like that."
One thing that Coleman was sure to take note of was how wide receivers' coach Marcus Davis interacted with the players.
"He’s always uplifting, he’s always giving great advice to the receivers and stuff like that," Coleman said. "Has a lot of energy on the field."
Coleman also paid attention to how the receivers reacted to Davis and the plays that they were making. Guys like Landen King, Nick Mardner and Tar'Varish Dawson Jr. were sticking out to him.
Living less than an hour away, Coleman knows he'll be back on campus at some point but doesn't have any dates picked out.