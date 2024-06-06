There's a ways to go before the class of 2027 starts getting recruited heavily. One is already grabbing the attention of Auburn's coaching staff. It's quarterback Bobby Coleman Jr., out of Central High School in Phenix City, Ala. The name might sound familiar — Bobby is the younger brother of current Auburn freshman wide receiver Cam Coleman. However, Bobby is already making a name for himself and was in Auburn for the Tigers' elite camp Sunday. "I had a pretty good day," Coleman said. "Learning a lot from Coach (Kent) Austin and Coach Jesse (Stone). Really good self evaluation again. Really just learning a lot from those guys and just working on a couple minor things that I need to fix to become the better me and the best I can."

Bobby Coleman was in town for Auburn's Elite Camp Sunday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Coleman has five offers already: Auburn, Texas A&M, Georgia, Georgia State and Alabama State. It's a list that's sure to grow in the coming years as he continues to develop what's already an impressive arm. Sunday, he got to work under the direction of the guys coaching up Auburn's quarterbacks. "I really improved on just working on getting velocity from my hips a little bit better," Coleman said. "Just working on not over-striding a lot. Other than that, I nailed it today, had a pretty good day." Learning from Kent Austin and Jesse Stone was his favorite part of the camp; he feels like they're always looking for something he can improve on. "They really talk to you, really honest with you," Coleman said. "They just stay on you about every little thing. There’s a good rep, but he’s gonna tell you something about the good rep just to be better next time. The work is never done." Coleman is gearing up for what's expected to be a highly-coveted recruiting process, as the prospect is showing signs that he could end up being one of the top guys in his class. One thing that helps is having an older brother that's been through the same thing. "It’s been really helpful, just to be able to see how everything plays out and how everything works for the most part, just the business part of it," Coleman said. "Just being able to see [Cam], follow in his footsteps."