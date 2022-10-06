AUBURN | With Eku Leota likely out with a season-ending pec injury, Auburn needs help at the edge position. Fortunately, the Tigers have a ready, willing and experienced junior waiting in the wings. “I love being out there,” said Colby Wooden. “Every time I get out there, I feel like Derick (Hall), just rushing, running around the end. I feel like I can show off how fast I am, show I can keep the edge. Just show position versatility.

Wooden had a sack against LSU. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

“Anytime I get to do something other than what I normally do — 3-technique or 2i — it's great. And I enjoy playing everywhere on the line if we're being real.” Western Kentucky transfer Marcus Bragg stepped in for Leota against LSU last Saturday and is expected to get the start at No. 2 Georgia this Saturday. But Wooden can rotate in at edge along with playing defensive end, where he started the first five games, and defensive tackle. “I'll get a few reps outside, but not not too much is gonna change,” said Wooden. “I'll still be inside mostly. I may have to bump out, you know, slightly more than normal, but other than that, you know, we got Marcus Bragg who came from Western Kentucky. So, you know, now it's time for him to step up.”