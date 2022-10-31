“I’m extremely grateful to President Roberts for the opportunity to be the next director of athletics at Auburn University,” Cohen said. “Auburn is an incredibly special place as is demonstrated by the hall of fame coaches and athletes that have been a part of its storied history. I understand the traditions and values at Auburn and look forward to continuing those traditions. I’m humbled and honored to be joining the Auburn family.”

Cohen, a former SEC head baseball coach, has spent the past six seasons as the athletic director at Mississippi State.

Cohen was the head baseball coach at Mississippi State from 2009-16. During that time, current Auburn head coach Butch Thompson was an assistant under him from 2009-15. Previous stops include Kentucky (2004-08), Florida (assistant coach, 2002-03), Northwestern State (1998-2001), and Missouri (assistant coach, 1995-97 and graduate assistant, 1992-94).

“John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” Christopher Roberts said. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”

Under his leadership at Mississippi State, the Bulldogs won their first team national title in any sport with the 2021 College World Series Championship, while five programs (softball, baseball, volleyball, soccer and women's basketball) recorded their best seasons. In addition, the Bulldog's women's basketball team finished as national runner-up in 2017 and 2018.

Cohen graduated with a degree in English from Mississippi State in 1990, where he starred on the Bulldogs' baseball team. He earned a graduate degree in Sports Management from Missouri in 1994.