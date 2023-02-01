MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Jeremiah Cobb is all Auburn. He made his signing with the Tigers public Wednesday, alongside five of his Montgomery Catholic teammates. However, it wasn't always Auburn for the four-star running back. "I actually grew up a Bama fan, big Bama fan," Cobb said. "I started wanting to go to Auburn after the first Iron Bowl I went to, when I first started getting recruited. It was the start of my junior year." A year and a half later, that desire to play for the Tigers became official, despite other top programs' attempts to pluck him away from Auburn.

Cobb is rated as the No. 2 all-purpose back in the nation and the No. 9 player in the state of Alabama. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Even through a coaching change, Cobb stayed true to Auburn. He stayed true to Carnell 'Cadillac' Williams, who served as Cobb's primary recruiter. When Williams was promoted to interim head coach back in November, it only reassured Cobb that he had made the right decision. "It really opened my eyes and let me know that I’m gonna be with a great coach," Cobb said. "Someone that can really change my whole gameplay around and just make me a better athlete." Then Hugh Freeze arrived later that month. What stuck out about Freeze to the four-star? "Just his energy, how he came in telling me that he was ready to change the program around," Cobb said. "He was really on me. Him coming down to see me, one of the first recruits he came and saw, that really excited me." Cobb bought into Freeze's vision quickly. "We’re gonna turn the whole program around, I definitely think we can do it," Cobb said. "We just go out there and work, listen to what all the coaches say. I’m very excited to see what can happen."