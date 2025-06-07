Coastal pitchers win the big moments

"I just didn't feel like we ever got settled enough for whatever reason to assert ourselves and link up a lineup,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “They made enough pitches in moments to not allow us to travel as a pack, like I talked about last week, and like we've done when we're the best version of ourselves.”

The Chanticleers finished off the Tigers 4-1 in game two Saturday to punch their ticket to the College World Series.

AUBURN | Good pitching usually beats good hitting and that was certainly the case for Coastal Carolina in the Auburn Super Regional.

The Tigers, which batted .351 with 17 extra-bases hits and 28 runs in a three-game sweep of last weekend’s Auburn Regional, hit just .264 with five extra-base hits and seven runs against six Coastal pitchers in two games.

The difference between Coastal’s pitchers and Auburn’s hitters really stood out in the big moments. In the two games combined, AU was 5 of 35 (.143) with runners on base and 1 of 14 (.071) with runners in scoring position.

The top five in the Tigers’ order were a combined 8 of 38 (.211) with 13 strikeout in the two games.

“Auburn’s offense was hands-down the longest, the deepest and the toughest lineup we faced all year,” said Coastal coach Kevin Schnall. “For us to only give up one run today is pretty special. And some of the runs we gave up yesterday were self-induced.

“To do that to that lineup is really remarkable, and that speaks volumes of where our pitching staff is. Our pitching staff has put this team their shoulders all year long and today was no different.”

Auburn finishes the season 41-20, hosting a Super Regional at Plainsman Park for the first time in program history.