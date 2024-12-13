Coastal Carolina transfer 'high' on Auburn

"The visit went well, I really enjoyed my time here," Lubin said. "The city of Auburn is nice, the campus is beautiful. The state of the art facilities, it's one-on-one, you know it's hard to beat the SEC."

The Coastal Carolina EDGE rusher arrived on campus Thursday afternoon and departed Friday, leaving the Plains with high regards of more than just the football program.

Auburn was the first of the three to get him on campus.

Lubin made the jump from JUCO Iowa Western to Coastal Carolina this past season, where he turned in 43 tackles and 9.5 sacks in his lone season with the Chanticleers. He's ready to take his skillset to the next level, which is why he entered his name in the portal. The opportunity to play in the SEC is something that draws Lubin toward Auburn.

"It's like, the SEC breathes D-linemen over and over again," Lubin said. "Year in and year out, you see it's always an SEC guy who's always like the top, first three edges off the board, or interior guys, it's always an SEC guy, they love picking those guys."

Auburn's history of defensive linemen is something he finds especially appealing.

"A lot of legends through here, had a great d-lineman play in the SEC, played at Auburn, and with the staff here, the defense that they run, I feel like Coach (Josh) Aldridge could really help me develop. So, it's a place I'm really high on, if I could come here and dominate, be a difference maker,

Aldridge, who's found success with Sun Belt transfers Jalen McLeod and Keyron Crawford, is pitching that Lubin could be the next guy up.

"He's telling me that I could really be that impact guy, losing what [Auburn is] losing this year, so just being able to be effective, being able to be a priority, and be the main key of a defensive front, that likes to bring pressure, likes to have their D-linemen eat, and I feel like I could thrive in that type of system," Lubin said.