Julian Lewis was last on Auburn's campus for the Penn State game. The landscape of Auburn football has since undergone a lot of change. There's new facilities, a new coaching staff and new life has been given to the program. It's one of the things sticking out to one of the headlining names in the 2026 class. "I like the coaching staff," Lewis said. "Coaches shown a lot of love to me."

Julian Lewis will be one of the top names in the 2026 class. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Lewis plays for Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Ga., which is loaded with talent. Among his receivers is tight end Caleb Odom, who's a Rivals250 player that Auburn recently hosted on an official visit and is aggressively recruiting. "It’s not really fair playing on a high school football team," Lewis said on playing with Odom. "You can tell he’s getting ready for the next level and that’s where he should be ultimately." Together, and with the help of the rest of the team, Carrollton defeated Auburn High to win the 7-on-7 championship last week. In between games, head coach Hugh Freeze spoke with the two. "He came and sat in between me and Caleb (Odom) and we kinda just chit-chat a little bit," Lewis said. "Just saying what’s up, seeing what we got going on."