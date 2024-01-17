"Coach Kelly, he was my recruiting coach to Bama, he really got me there so that played a big part," Kite said. "He got me here, Coach Kelly and Coach [Wesley McGriff], those DB coaches, they’re good people."

The Tigers' new co-defensive coordinator played a role in Antonio Kite 's decision to commit to Alabama in 2022. As a transfer defensive back in 2024, Kelly played a big role in Kite's decision to transfer to Auburn.

Head coach Hugh Freeze was also impactful in his decision. The two share common ground in something that holds high value in their lives — family.

"He’s a big family guy," Kite said. "I’m a family guy myself, he believes and develops his players. I like that about him and I’m ready to go to war with him."

In fact, it was the family feel that Auburn gave off that was the main selling point in his decision.

"It’s everything family here and I like that about this place," Kite said. "Freeze, we had a good talk. All we really talked about was family and what he’s building here is something special. I think we’re gonna have a great season."

Kite, who played two seasons at Alabama, has three seasons of eligibility and will be coached by defensive back coaches McGriff and Kelly.

"Coach Kelly, he’s a good coach," Kite said. "Hardworking, he’s gonna push you, he’s gonna coach you real hard and that’s what I love about him."