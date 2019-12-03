“We took a whole bunch of shots during the season, especially upfront, but what people failed to realize was there was a point in time that we were leading the SEC in rushing,” said Harrell, who has started 31 games at offensive guard. “So we had the capability of doing it and we protect really well. Just buying in, sometimes when things don’t go well on offense, it’s not always on the offensive line.”

The senior knew his offensive line was taking the brunt of the blame for Auburn’s struggles on offense in losses to Florida, LSU and Georgia. But he also knew that o-line had an opportunity for a little redemption in Saturday’s Iron Bowl.

AUBURN | Marquel Harrell had heard the talk. Oh, he’d definitely heard it.

It’s not hyperbole to say Harrell and his offensive line teammates saved their best performance for Auburn's final home game of the season. The Tigers’ front held Alabama without a sack for the first time this season and paved the way for 181 rushing yards including 114 yards on 16 carries by JaTarvious Whitlow.

It’s the most rushing yards for Auburn in the Iron Bowl since piling up 296 in 2013.

“That's big against that defense,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “Our goal was 200. We were close. There were some tough runs, some really tough runs. Their defensive front was excellent.”

The pass protection has helped quarterback Bo Nix attempt 165 consecutive passes without an interception and crucially, he rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown on six carries against the Tide. The o-line also helped spring Shaun Shivers on his 11-yard game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter as Auburn won 48-45.

The 48 points allowed was the most by the Tide since Nick Saban took over in 2007.

“I’m just trying to hold back tears because it was my last time in Jordan-Hare, man, and it was just special,” Harrell said.