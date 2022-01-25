Clutch performance by K.D.

Auburn shot a season-low 30.0 percent from the floor but Johnson made 6 of 13 to total a team-high 17 points.

KD Johnson scored Auburn’s final five points to lead the nation’s top-ranked team to a gritty 55-54 win at Missouri.

“K.D.’s just—he’s a dangerous man, and he’s not afraid of the moment,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “And so, whatever it was that we did to try to get him the ball on that wing and let him go make plays, that’s what we did.”

With Missouri up 51-50 and 1:27 left, Johnson drove to the basket, drew contact, was fouled and made a layup. He made the free throw to put AU up 53-51.

After a steal by Allen Flanigan, Johnson again drove inside for a layup and a 55-51 lead with 47 seconds left. Missouri hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one, but Johnson drove inside, missing a shot, which was rebounded by Walker Kessler, who missed a put-back, but the ball was deflected out of bounds as the buzzer sounded.

“You know, we weren't having a great offensive game. In those last few minutes, I was just trying to make a play for my team, and I came through in the clutch,” said Johnson.

Johnson also had some key plays late in the first half to help erase Missouri’s early 10-point lead. He keyed an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer, steal and layup and then had the assist on Jabari Smith’s 3 has AU went into the break tied 31-all.

Johnson finished with two rebounds, one assist and three steals in 28 minutes.

“He just makes a lot happen. You've got to account for him, and we probably need to go to him more,” said Pearl.

Auburn’s 16th consecutive win improves its record to 19-1 overall and 8-0 in the SEC. AU hosts Oklahoma Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN. AU returns to conference play next Tuesday as Alabama visits Auburn Arena.