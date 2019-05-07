The Tigers were coming off a series win over Alabama in which they batted .409 with runners in scoring position.

The Tigers were just 3 of 13 with runners in scoring position and 3 of 17 with runners on base in a 6-4 loss to UAB at Plainsman Park. Auburn left 11 runners on base including the bases loaded in the eighth.

AUBURN | Just when it looked like Auburn had turned a corner, the same ole issue cropped up again Tuesday night.

“You wind up getting four more hits than your opponent but again — I was so encouraged Sunday by only striking out one time in the contest, and I think that equaled being able to score so many runs there in the ballgame — and I know that I had five guys that I really believe in at the plate over the course of this one with a runner in scoring position and we got swing and miss,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said.

UAB led 4-0 in the third and 6-2 in the fifth before Auburn cut it to 6-4 with a run in the sixth on an RBI double by Matt Scheffler and another in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Kason Howell.

Will Holland followed Howell in the eighth with a bloop single to load the bases with one out, but UAB closer Matthew Calvert retired Judd Ward on an infield pop up and struck out Ryan Bliss to end the threat.

Auburn had 10 hits including a 3 of 4 night from Holland. Edouard Julien was 2 of 5, Conor Davis 2 of 5 and Scheffler 2 of 2 with one RBI. Ryan Bliss drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Rankin Woley had an RBI groundout.

Auburn starter Carson Skipper (3-3) lasted just 2.1 innings, allowing four runs on five hits to take the loss. Ryan Watson threw 1.1 scoreless innings before Blake Schilleci allowed two runs on one hit and one walk in 1.1 inning. Garrett Wade threw 1.0 scoreless innings, Kyle Gray 1.2 scoreless innings and Will Morrison 1.1 scoreless innings.

Auburn hosts No. 7 Georgia for a three-game series this weekend. Game one Friday will be 6 p.m. CT on SECN+.