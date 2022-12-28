AUBURN | In a back-and-forth nail-biter, it was No. 20 Auburn that made the clutch plays down the stretch to pull out a 61-58 win over Florida in Wednesday night’s SEC opener at Neville Arena. With the Tigers leading 59-58 and 18 seconds left, Chris Moore stole the ball from Colin Castleton and found Wendell Green for a driving layup to ice the game. Just a minute earlier, K.D. Johnson drove the lane and found found Johni Broome for a layup and 1-point lead.

Green scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Auburn, which improves to 11-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference, made 5 of its final 7 field goal attempts. "It was crazy," said Green. "We knew we just had to get a stop. That was the main thing and C-Mo — he’s been playing great all year defensively, offensively — he got a steal. I’d seen him get it and I just wanted to go as fast as I could and get a layup." The game featured 12 lead changes and 10 ties. The Gators went up 52-48 with 6:33 left, their largest lead of the game before the Tigers answered with a 6-0 run, which included a steal by Zep Jasper, who found Allen Flanigan for a dunk, and a slam by Broome off an assist from Green. Broome had 14 points, 11 rebounds and four assists while Green had 14 points, four rebounds and two assists. Jaylin Williams added 13 points while Moore had eight points and three steals. "I thought Chris Moore was so good. He did so many little things," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "Gotta go back to Johni: Double-double and four assists, leads us in assists, in a matchup against a first-team center in Castleton. That's huge. That's a big-time message sent."