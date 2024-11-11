TIGER TALK REVIEW: ULM Week '24

• NOT ANDY is Brad Law, who is not the Official Voice of the Auburn Tigers yet is terrific in his own right.

What follows is a rough transcript of head coach Hugh Freeze's appearance on "Tiger Talk" Monday night. This is not meant to be a comprehensive transcript. We try to have fun with it.

NOT ANDY wants talk about the bye week. "It's that tine of year where you're trying to ... the guys who are playing a lot of snaps ... you want them to have a week to ... somehow get as healthy as they can. Then you have another list of: We've got improve these things in order for us to try to win some football games. So you try to pinpoint those thigns and have a plan to work on them with the guys that have to do it. The third thing would be to get younger guys more reps. We did accomplish all that."

ANDY wants to know about the quarterback position. "Tomorrow and Wednesday will tell a lot. We don't throw a lot on Monday. He'll have to turn it loose on Tuesday and Wednesday for us to feel good. He thinks he's going to be OK."

(It's Thorne's throwing shoulder.)

NOT ANDY wants to know if it's easier to talk with young guys already here to hang through these tough seasons. "It's too early to tell. We would be very, very foolish to think their phones aren't ringing. I don't like it. I don't know any coach that does. Everybody thinks they're an agent now. I don't run from it; we have open dialogue and ... depend upon a lot on your On To Victory people and our personnel department to handle some of those conversations. It helps me some to stay out of those right now."

(He says he spoke to a head coach today, a friend of his, who said he's heard about one of his own players planning to get in the portal to come to Auburn.) "It tests your friendship a little bit there. (GUFFAWS ALL AROUND) It's awkward. It's uncomfortable. Can we please get some regulations around it? There's got to be some equal buy-in on both sides."

HERB is in the house. He wants to talk about how the offense can gain some confidence. "I've been really proud of the fight, but I can't put my finger on it. Defensively, there's an air about our team right now. They've got an edge to them. Offensively, I don't sense that same edge all the time. I don't know exactly why. I do think there's a missing edge."

NOT ANDY wants to talk about how Freeze's past teams have played with that air. "It starts at the top with me, so I'll own it. At some point, somebody's got to be the play-maker. In this offense, it doesn't work unless that happens sometimes. We're due for some breaks."

BUSTER is in the house. He wants to talk about the unlimited official visits for recruits. "It's another rule that they just passed and I don't think they think of all the repercussions that come with it. You've already given them unlimited visits. Now you're giving schools unlimited visits to continue to entertain young me and they families and everyone that comes with them. These hotels, they're not cheap. The food is not cheap. I don't understand who sits in the room and makes these decisions. It's certainly not football coaches."

"They need to do away with this redshirt nonsense. Everybody should have five years to play, period."

"Even if a kid is not serious (about you), they enjoy taking these trips. Now you're going to think ... we're all foolish enough to believe if you get your shot at them, we've got a chance. Here we go; let's trip some more."

ANDY wants to talk about how this last off week differed from the first one. (Freeze notes that the first one happened during fall break.) "We had a pretty good scrimmage for the young guys on the second one. That was fun to watch."

NOT ANDY thinks they could win three games and maybe get into a bowl. "I don't think we're ready to even discuss 'Let's win three.' We'd better worry about running this play right, execting this scenario right and this game situation right. Hopefully that results in a win on Saturday and then we'll move on from there."