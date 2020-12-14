AuburnSports - Class of 2022 standout commits to Auburn

Auburn on Monday, despite not having a permanent head coach, picked up a commitment from Opelika athlete Jarell Stinson .

“Auburn is my dream school,” Stinson said.

Stinson, a Class of 2022 3-star recruit, announced his commitment on Twitter. He chose Auburn over early offers from Tennessee, Nebraska, Kentucky, Duke, Kansas and Troy, among others.

It must be. Stinson’s commitment comes 24 hours after Auburn fired Gus Malzahn. Stinson informed interim head coach Kevin Steele and defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff.

Stinson has played wide receiver, running back, cornerback and safety for Opelika, but projects as a defensive back at Auburn.

As a junior, Stinson had 57 tackles, 24 solos, a tackle-for-loss, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Stinson is the third commitment in Auburn’s 2022 class, all of which are defensive backs. The other two commitments are Brian Dilworth of Hollywood, Fla. and Andre Stewart of Snellville, Ga.