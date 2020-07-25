AuburnSports - Class of 2022 LB on Auburn virtual visit: 'Best one I've had'

Class of 2022 LB on Auburn virtual visit: 'Best one I've had'
Class of 2022 athlete Harold Perkins has experienced many virtual visits, but none quite like the one on Friday.
Perkins, a top linebacker/running back recruit from Cypress Park, Texas, spent part of the afternoon experiencing Auburn, and did so with an important host.
“Coach Gus (Malzahn) did the whole thing,” Perkins said. “Usually with virtual visits, the head coach doesn’t do that. They come in and speak to you and then leave. But Coach Gus walked me through everything. He did the whole presentation. That felt great. It was really nice.”
Chad Morris, Auburn’s new offensive coordinator, also was part of Perkins’ experience. Morris, who recruits Texas for Auburn, co-hosted the visit with Malzahn.
“I have a good relationship with Coach Morris,” Perkins said. “I talk to him almost every other day. He’s a nice guy and very straightforward.”
Auburn, through Morris, offered Perkins in the spring. Perkins plays both linebacker and running back in high school and could get a look at both positions at Auburn, he said.
“They were arguing about (my position),” Perkins said. “They are recruiting me as a linebacker, but they also want me to play running back. They’ve offered me as an athlete. Coach Gus said he might have some Wildcat plays for me.”
Following the virtual visit, Perkins said Auburn is very much an option for him.
“It showed me a lot,” Perkins said. “It showed me that they really want me and appreciate me. Auburn was one of my dream schools. I grew up watching Auburn. I’ll for sure visit Auburn as soon as I can.”
In addition to Auburn, Perkins has early offers from Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Oregon, USC and many others. He has yet to narrow his list and doesn’t plan to anytime soon.
“I’m taking my time,” Perkins said. “I’m not really looking hard at anyone right now. I’m wide open.”
The virtual visit from Auburn, however, is one he won’t soon forget.
“That was the best one I’ve had,” Perkins said. “Everybody usually does videos and stuff, and Auburn did, too, but they also showed me everything like the dorms, the locker room, the cafeteria, the game day walk and everything.”
As a sophomore on defense, Perkins had 46 tackles, 26 solos, five sacks, an interception, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Maaaan @AuburnFootball brought that PRESSURE! @CoachGusMalzahn and @coachchadmorris gave me the best virtual I’ve been on!! If you not stepping like that you in trouble‼️ #WDE #WarEagle @Auburn247 @Keith247Sports @PMARSHONAU— Harold Perkins ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@HP113k) July 24, 2020