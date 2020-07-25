AuburnSports - Class of 2022 LB on Auburn virtual visit: 'Best one I've had'

Class of 2022 athlete Harold Perkins has experienced many virtual visits, but none quite like the one on Friday. Perkins, a top linebacker/running back recruit from Cypress Park, Texas, spent part of the afternoon experiencing Auburn, and did so with an important host.

“Coach Gus (Malzahn) did the whole thing,” Perkins said. “Usually with virtual visits, the head coach doesn’t do that. They come in and speak to you and then leave. But Coach Gus walked me through everything. He did the whole presentation. That felt great. It was really nice.” Chad Morris, Auburn’s new offensive coordinator, also was part of Perkins’ experience. Morris, who recruits Texas for Auburn, co-hosted the visit with Malzahn. “I have a good relationship with Coach Morris,” Perkins said. “I talk to him almost every other day. He’s a nice guy and very straightforward.” Auburn, through Morris, offered Perkins in the spring. Perkins plays both linebacker and running back in high school and could get a look at both positions at Auburn, he said. “They were arguing about (my position),” Perkins said. “They are recruiting me as a linebacker, but they also want me to play running back. They’ve offered me as an athlete. Coach Gus said he might have some Wildcat plays for me.”