Auburn has landed the first commitment in its 2022 class, and it’s a big one.

Marietta (Ga.) cornerback Andre Stewart announced his commitment to Auburn on Tuesday.

"I made the move," Stewart said. "I'm committed. It just feels like home. I love the family aspect at Auburn and what they provide. The coaches, they showed a lot of love towards me and that meant a lot. They diagnosed my game film and told me what they liked about me and how I could provide for Auburn."

Stewart chose Auburn over offers from Florida, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, Kentucky and Louisville, among others. A big reason for doing so was the coaching staff.