AuburnSports - Class of 2022 4-star OT: Auburn OL coach 'a great recruiter'

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin needed to hire an offensive line coach who could recruit offensive linemen, elite offensive linemen. Dayne Shor, one of the top tackles in the 2022 class, believes Harsin did just that on Thursday when he hired Will Friend. “When I found out that Coach Friend got hired at Auburn, that really excited me,” Shor said. “That’s awesome. Coach Friend recruited me hard when he was at Tennessee. He’s a great guy, a very personable guy and he definitely knows his stuff.”

Shor believes Friend is an instant asset for Auburn, especially when it comes to recruiting offensive linemen. “He’s a great recruiter,” Shor said. “He was great at Tennessee. He brought in Wanya Morris from Grayson (Ga.). I also have some friends that really like him, like Addison Nichols. Addison was really drawn to Tennessee because of Coach Friend.”

Nichols, a Rivals250 tackle from Norcross, Ga., and Shor are close friends. They’ve talked about their futures and the possibility of playing together in college. “Me and Addison have had really good conversations about Coach Friend,” Shor said. “I’m actually going over to Addison’s house this weekend. We are really tight. We both visited Auburn back in February 2020 and I may have to get him to go back to Auburn with me. I plan on going back there soon.”

Shor already was high on Auburn. Does the addition of Friend strengthen his feelings? “Heck yeah,” Shor said. “That’s definitely a big positive for me. It definitely strengthens my feelings for Auburn, for sure.” Shor stopped short of naming Auburn his leader, but said he will continue to look hard at the Tigers. “It’s hard to say I have any top schools, but I know Auburn is definitely up there for me,” Shor said. “I grew up an Auburn fan. I love Auburn. It’s also good for me to have Coach Friend there. And I know I could play early at Auburn. They need offensive tackles. I know I could make an impact. Because of all of this, I’m really drawn to Auburn.” Rivals ranks Shor, who is 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds, the No. 17 offensive tackle in the 2022 class and No. 128 in the 2022 class. Nichols is ranked the No. 16 offensive tackle and No. 123 overall.