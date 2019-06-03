“Auburn is a great fit for me,” Ruffin said. “The coaches, they have been on me from the start. They made me a priority and let me know the plan of the future for Auburn. They valued me and that means a lot.”

Callaway (Jackson, Miss.) point guard Daeshun Ruffin , who is ranked the No. 64 overall recruit in the 2021 class, announced his commitment to Auburn on Monday.

Ruffin was one of nine top recruits in Auburn on Saturday. It was his third visit to Auburn.



“It was the best one,” Ruffin said. “It’s always fun when I go to Auburn. It’s a great school and I love the campus.”

Ruffin also has strong bonds with Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and assistant Wes Flanigan.

“I love Coach Pearl,” Ruffin said. “He was a big part of my commitment. And Coach Flanigan, that’s my guy. He’s always taken care of me when I visited and been there for me.”