“I want to thank Coach Gus Malzahn for the opportunity to be an Auburn Tiger,” Goodwin wrote on his Twitter account. “I’m now committed to Auburn University.”

Auburn has added a commitment from one of the top running backs in the 2021 class.

Goodwin in April won the Running Backs MVP award at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Atlanta. He’s since added offers from Nebraska, Kentucky and Kansas. He already held offers from Tennessee, Georgia Tech Ole Miss and UAB, among others.

Goodwin has been a frequent visitor to Auburn and grew up watching Auburn. When the Tigers offered April 6, it all but ended Goodwin’s recruitment.

"My whole family is Auburn fans, so I know a lot about them,” Goodwin told Rivals.com. “It meant a lot to get that offer. My mom really wants me to go to Auburn, so getting that offer made her happy.”

Goodwin received the offer during an unofficial visit to Auburn.

“I have been there about five or six times now,” Goodwin said. “I like the campus a lot. The players are good guys, I know a lot of those guys and I like Coach (Carnell) Williams, the running backs coach.”

Williams was a big reason for Goodwin’s commitment.

“I got to see him coach at spring practice and I like his laid-back style,” Goodwin said. “He has that smooth vibe to him. We are building a relationship. He has talked to me about school, grades and the important things like that. I like that a lot.”

As a sophomore, Goodwin rushed for 1,458 yards and 15 touchdowns on 212 carries. He averaged 121.5 rushing yards per game and 6.9 yards per rush.