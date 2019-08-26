“It was fun. I came to the camp and talked to Coach (Wes) Flanigan and Coach Bruce Pearl,” Davison said. “I have very good relationships with both of them. We’re very tight.”

It was Davison’s second visit to Auburn this summer. He also attended Auburn’s Big Ballers event in June.

AUBURN | Calhoun point guard JD Davison returned to Auburn on Sunday for the Tigers’ end-of-the-summer Elite Camp.

Davison, who received an offer from Auburn after last year’s Elite Camp, has visited Auburn now a total of “5-6” times. He plans to return for a few more visits this fall and winter.



“I’ll be back for a couple of football games,” Davison said. “And I’ll probably be back for an official visit.”

Davison’s desire to visit Auburn frequently is indicative of his interest. He hasn’t narrowed his list of offers or named a favorite, but he has high interest in Auburn.

“I love Auburn,” Davison said. “I love everything about it, starting with Coach Bruce Pearl. I love the way he coaches. I love the way he is with his team and his style of play. It fits me very well. And Coach Flanigan is a very good guy, too. I love the way he coaches.”

Davison has offers from Auburn, Alabama Memphis, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss and Iowa State, among others. He visited Alabama in mid-August and plans to visit other schools before making his decision.

“I’m leaving everything open right now and going to take my time,” Davison said.

Davison, as a sophomore, was named first-team Class 2A All-State and was a finalist for player of the year, averaging 19 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.