“I am 100% committing to Auburn University,” Perry said in a tweet.

Brandon Perry, a three-star defensive back from Bullock County, announced his decision Wednesday night on Twitter.

Auburn has picked up a commitment from a Class of 2021 in-state standout.

Perry chose Auburn over an early offer from Tennessee and interest from other schools, including Clemson.



Perry is Auburn’s third commitment in the 2021 class, joining quarterback Aaron McLaughlin and running back Armoni Goodwin.