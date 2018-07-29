Class of 2020 WR has Auburn on top, could commit in fall
AUBURN | Auburn picked up its fourth commitment in its 2020 class on Saturday and could be closing in on No. 5.
Central-Phenix City’s E.J. Williams, ranked the No. 4 wide receiver in the state, has the Tigers on top and plans to announce in the fall.
“Auburn is pushing real hard on me right now,” Williams said. “Auburn is showing that they care the most.”
Williams received more attention from the Tigers on Saturday. He was one of approximately 30 recruits on campus for the Auburn BBQ.
“I had a good time, just like normal,” Williams said. “I always have a good time when I’m up here. It felt like I was at home, and it does every time I come up here.”
Williams has visited Auburn several times, including twice in the past six weeks. His previous visit came in June when he and his Central teammates won Auburn’s 7-on-7 passing tournament.
Williams already has built strong relationships with Auburn’s coaches, most notably wide receivers coach Kodi Burns. Williams spoke with Burns and coach Gus Malzahn Saturday at the BBQ.
“I talked to coach Gus Malzahn and had a good talk with coach Kodi Burns,” Williams said. “They said if I come here, I’ll be around people that are just like family, like the people at my house. They also let me try on the uniforms and stuff and it felt good.”
Williams, who is 6-foot-3 and weighs 185 pounds, has offers from Auburn, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, among others. The offer from Auburn might be the only one he needs.
“They are pushing for me all the time,” Williams said. “It’s an everyday thing. They are always talking to me and staying in contact with me. And they are concerned about my family, too. It’s not just about me.”
Williams said he plans to return to Auburn for “2-3” games in the fall. A commitment could come around that time.
“I’m trying to make my decision by the middle of the season this year,” Williams said.