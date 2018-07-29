AUBURN | Auburn picked up its fourth commitment in its 2020 class on Saturday and could be closing in on No. 5.



Central-Phenix City’s E.J. Williams, ranked the No. 4 wide receiver in the state, has the Tigers on top and plans to announce in the fall.

“Auburn is pushing real hard on me right now,” Williams said. “Auburn is showing that they care the most.”

Williams received more attention from the Tigers on Saturday. He was one of approximately 30 recruits on campus for the Auburn BBQ.

“I had a good time, just like normal,” Williams said. “I always have a good time when I’m up here. It felt like I was at home, and it does every time I come up here.”

Williams has visited Auburn several times, including twice in the past six weeks. His previous visit came in June when he and his Central teammates won Auburn’s 7-on-7 passing tournament.