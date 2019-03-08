Auburn closed out its 2019 class just outside the top-10, and it's looking to rebound in the 2020 cycle. The Tigers are already off to a nice start with seven commitments making up the 9th-ranked class nationally in the Rivals team rankings. Auburn's full attention has turned to 2020, hosting visitors and prepping for the spring evaluation period. Over the next few weeks, we'll take a position-by-position look at Auburn's 2020 recruiting board. Subject to change during the evaluation period, this is a re-doable exercise later in the spring, as well. For the final installment — safety.

Current depth chart: Jeremiah Dinson (senior), Daniel Thomas (senior), Jordyn Peters (junior), Jamien Sherwood (sophomore), Smoke Monday (sophomore), Jaylin Simpson (freshman), Nehemiah Pritchett (freshman).

Potential departures: Dinson and Thomas.

How many commits at the position: None.

How many more Auburn plans to take: Two.

Already offered (* = already committed elsewhere): Devito Tisdale, Bowling Green (Ky.); Bryson Washington, King (Texas); Keshawn Washington, South Dade (Fla.); Xavion Alford, Shadow Creek (Texas); Lejond Cavazos, IMG Academy (Fla.); Jordan Morant, Bergen Catholic (N.J.); Derek Bermudez, Sandalwood (Fla.); Quitman Kincaid, West Port (Fla.); Keshawn Lawrence, Ensworth (Tenn.); Jadarius McKnight, Dunbar (Fla.)*.

Importance of more blue-chip additions (1-10): 7 — Auburn will lose two senior starters with the departure of Dinson and Thomas. There's plenty behind them with Sherwood and Monday, but the freshman options behind them are bigger unknowns. With the talent levels of Sherwood and Monday, it'd be possible for them to leave early, as well. It's critical to find a safety or two that could be counted on in 2020 and beyond.

What I think Auburn will do: As the offer list above shows, there haven't been a ton of offers floated out at safety. Much like cornerback, I expect that to change in a big way during the spring evaluation period. There aren't any safeties who I'd currently view as clear-cut Auburn leans, or any prospects who the Tigers are all in on as their top safety target. That will start to take shape in the coming months, just as it did last cycle at defensive back with Zion Puckett, Cam'Ron Kelly, Zion Puckett, Simpson and Pritchett. All four of those recruitments took off in the spring and were secured shortly thereafter.

What I think Auburn should do: Hit the evaluation period running. With Wesley McGriff in for Greg Brown, Auburn's defensive back recruiting staff will be as good as it's been for a long, long time. The key, to me, is making sure Auburn gets a couple of standout players at the position. The potential early NFL entry of Sherwood or Monday is a real enough threat to take more safeties than you may feel like you need at this exact point in time.