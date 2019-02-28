Auburn closed out its 2019 class just outside the top-10, and it's looking to rebound in the 2020 cycle. The Tigers are already off to a nice start with seven commitments making up the 9th-ranked class nationally in the Rivals team rankings. Auburn's full attention has turned to 2020, hosting visitors and prepping for the spring evaluation period. Over the next two weeks, we'll take a position-by-position look at Auburn's 2020 recruiting board. Subject to change during the evaluation period, this is a re-doable exercise later in the spring, as well. For the fourth installment — tight ends.

Current depth chart: John Samuel Shenker (redshirt sophomore), Tyler Fromm (freshman), Luke Deal (freshman).

Potential departures: None.

How many commits at the position: Zero.

How many more Auburn plans to take: One or two.

Already offered (* = already committed elsewhere): Darnell Washington, Desert Pines (Nev.); Elijah Yelverton, Bishop Dunne (Texas); Jakivuan Brown, Horn Lake (Miss.); Kendall Karr, Cramer (N.C); Jonathan Odom, Jesuit (Fla.); Arik Gilbert, Marietta (Ga.); Jeremiah Pegues, Oxford (Miss.).

Other potential targets: John Copenhaver, Roswell (Ga.); Jalen Williams, Wekiva (Fla.).

Importance of more blue-chip additions (1-10): 5 — This is a tricky importance to gauge because Auburn's entire depth chart at this position is young. All three guys — Shenker, Fromm and Deal — offer versatile skill sets that give Larry Porter a freedom to use them in a variety of different ways. But there are only three of them, and they're basically all unproven. Auburn needs to add one, maybe two, and as elite as the Tigers can get the better.

What I think Auburn will do: Auburn will aim as high as possible. The Tigers have proven that by recently hosting Gilbert even though many have assumed he'll end up at Georgia no matter what. Odom has been on campus recently, even though many project the Gators legacy to end up at Florida. The goal for Auburn will be, as it was last cycle, to get as many talented tight ends on campus. Porter is a capable recruiter who sought out Deal as his top tight end last cycle and got him. Fromm was right up there as more of the pass-catching type and got him, too. It wouldn't surprise me to see the Tigers nab one solid tight end and leave it at that.

What I think Auburn should do: Gilbert and Odom are worth the effort. That's why they've gotten on campus already. There's another athlete who likely projects as a tight end who will make his second trip to Auburn this month — Pegues. The Mississippi native has grown to 260 pounds, which has some people wondering if he should end up on the defensive side. Not so fast. I'm told the Auburn offensive staff loves Pegues' skill set as an offensive athlete, particularly at tight end. He won't be an easy pick out of the state of Mississippi, but two visits in a month helps. If Auburn can land Gilbert, Odom or Pegues, I think they ride out the class happily. If not, you could see a lot of new names offered during the spring — just as Deal was a year ago.