“I will be at Auburn Thursday for an unofficial (visit),” Ford said.

Justin Ford , a cornerback at Golden West Community College in Huntington Beach, Calif., is scheduled to visit Auburn this week.

One week after USC transfer wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. visited Auburn, the Tigers will play host to a junior college defensive back.

Auburn continues to try and add to its 2019 recruiting class.

Ford initially scheduled to visit Auburn April 12-14, but rescheduled the visit for this week.



Ford previously was committed to Kansas, but chose not to sign with the Jayhawks in February. He reopened his recruitment and has since earned offers from Auburn, Utah, Boise State and Oregon State.

Ford, who is from Concord, N.C., is on pace to graduate from junior college in May with two years of eligibility remaining. He plans to know in the next few weeks where he will continue his college career.

“I will make my decision in early May because I’m suppose to be leaving (junior college) May 12,” Ford said. “I want to know early May where I’m going.”

Ford, who is 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, had 31 tackles, including 26 solos, four pass breakups and three interceptions last season as a sophomore.