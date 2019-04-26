AUBURN | Golden West Community College (Calif.) cornerback Justin Ford on Thursday took an unofficial visit to Auburn. It was only a one-day trip, but Ford made the most of it.

So did Auburn.

“We did a lot and accomplished a lot,” Ford said. “I went to the stadium, saw the locker room, did a photoshoot and talked to the coaches. I’m going to be a communications major, so I also went to the communications building and then saw the new marketing building being built. It was an eventful day.”

One that Ford enjoyed.

“It was a really good visit,” Ford said. “I liked everything. I feel like it’s a good environment for me. I really like the culture they have. I feel like they have the right mindset, the same mindset I have, which is to win and compete at the highest level.”