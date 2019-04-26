Class of 2019 JUCO CB high on Auburn, nearing decision
AUBURN | Golden West Community College (Calif.) cornerback Justin Ford on Thursday took an unofficial visit to Auburn. It was only a one-day trip, but Ford made the most of it.
So did Auburn.
“We did a lot and accomplished a lot,” Ford said. “I went to the stadium, saw the locker room, did a photoshoot and talked to the coaches. I’m going to be a communications major, so I also went to the communications building and then saw the new marketing building being built. It was an eventful day.”
One that Ford enjoyed.
“It was a really good visit,” Ford said. “I liked everything. I feel like it’s a good environment for me. I really like the culture they have. I feel like they have the right mindset, the same mindset I have, which is to win and compete at the highest level.”
Ford met with Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and safeties coach Wesley McGriff.
“Coach Steele is real cool,” Ford said. “He’s like my best friend.”
Ford is scheduled to take an official visit to Iowa State next weekend (May 3-5). He’s already taken official visits to Utah, Kansas and UNLV.
“Iowa State will probably be the last visit I take,” Ford said. “I might take my last official visit to whichever school I commit to.”
Ford plans to announce his commitment after his visit to Iowa State. He will graduate from Golden West on May 12 and enroll at a four-year school at the end of May.
“Auburn is without a doubt high on my list,” Ford said. “Auburn and Utah are both at the top.”
Ford, who is 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, had 31 tackles, including 26 solos, four pass breakups and three interceptions last season as a sophomore.