It appears Chuma Okeke's future at Auburn is one step closer to finality.

The sophomore forward, who entered his name into the NBA Draft after the season, is not expected to withdraw his name by the June 10 deadline, a source indicated to AuburnSports.com. ESPN's Jonathan Giovony first reported Okeke's plan to hire an agent and keep his name in the NBA Draft. It was also reported Okeke won't attend the NBA Combine.

Okeke finished his sophomore season with an ACL tear suffered in the North Carolina game in the Sweet Sixteen. During that postseason run, Okeke emerged as the team's top NBA prospect despite modest numbers. Okeke averaged 12 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks. He shots 49.6 percent from the floor in his sophomore campaign.

The 6-foot-7 forward won't be able to go through NBA Draft workouts due to his knee injury.