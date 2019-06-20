The drought is over.

The Orlando Magic selected Auburn's Chuma Okeke with the No. 16 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft in Brooklyn, ending the Tigers' streak of 18 straight drafts without a player taken.

After a pair of seasons on the Plains, Okeke declared for the draft April 20 and elected to sign with an agent and keep his name in May 13, officially ending his Auburn career.

Although an ACL tear suffered in Auburn's Sweet Sixteen victory over North Carolina kept him off the court, the Atlanta product Okeke was still invited to the NBA Combine to interview with teams. However, Okeke withdrew from the Combine before reporting to interviews.

ESPN reported that Okeke left because, in talking to NBA clubs beforehand, Okeke "felt comfortable with where he's positioned in the draft."

One of those teams that made a promise to Okeke was obviously Orlando, which made him Auburn's first first-round pick since 2000 (Mamadou N'Diaye, No. 26 pick). Okeke is the seventh first-rounder in Tigers history.

After undergoing surgery by Dr. James Andrews in Florida on April 2, it's assumed Okeke will miss a good portion, if not all of the 2019-20 NBA season. That made him an intriguing buy-low prospect in this year's draft as team's view Okeke as a long-term investment.

"We'll get into the timetables more once he gets here and speak more with the doctors and talk to him," Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said at a draft press conference. "But you guys know the timetable of ACLs. We expect him to be back sometime during the season.

"... As we always say, happen as it happens. And there's no rush. There's no rush whatsoever. We are drafting him to be a long-term player for the Orlando Magic."

Okeke's rookie deal maxes at approximately $2.7 million over two years, assuming his camp can negotiate 120 percent of the NBA's rookie scale.