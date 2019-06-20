Chuma Okeke drafted in 1st round by Orlando Magic
The drought is over.
The Orlando Magic selected Auburn's Chuma Okeke with the No. 16 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft in Brooklyn, ending the Tigers' streak of 18 straight drafts without a player taken.
After a pair of seasons on the Plains, Okeke declared for the draft April 20 and elected to sign with an agent and keep his name in May 13, officially ending his Auburn career.
Although an ACL tear suffered in Auburn's Sweet Sixteen victory over North Carolina kept him off the court, the Atlanta product Okeke was still invited to the NBA Combine to interview with teams. However, Okeke withdrew from the Combine before reporting to interviews.
ESPN reported that Okeke left because, in talking to NBA clubs beforehand, Okeke "felt comfortable with where he's positioned in the draft."
One of those teams that made a promise to Okeke was obviously Orlando, which made him Auburn's first first-round pick since 2000 (Mamadou N'Diaye, No. 26 pick). Okeke is the seventh first-rounder in Tigers history.
After undergoing surgery by Dr. James Andrews in Florida on April 2, it's assumed Okeke will miss a good portion, if not all of the 2019-20 NBA season. That made him an intriguing buy-low prospect in this year's draft as team's view Okeke as a long-term investment.
"We'll get into the timetables more once he gets here and speak more with the doctors and talk to him," Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said at a draft press conference. "But you guys know the timetable of ACLs. We expect him to be back sometime during the season.
"... As we always say, happen as it happens. And there's no rush. There's no rush whatsoever. We are drafting him to be a long-term player for the Orlando Magic."
Okeke's rookie deal maxes at approximately $2.7 million over two years, assuming his camp can negotiate 120 percent of the NBA's rookie scale.
Jeff Weltman: "Chuma is a high-IQ player. He has great versatility. He's got an ability to switch positions offensively and defensively. He's a shooter. He's a passer. He's an excellent team defender. He's got great instincts. He's a very versatile player, and ..."— Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) June 21, 2019
Okeke took over Auburn's starting power forward slot this past season, appearing in and starting 38 games. The 6-foot-8 forward's stock rose as Auburn's historic season progressed. He flashed NBA-level versatility on offense and elite defense guarding multiple positions.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, and Chuma is one of the most versatile players I’ve ever coached and impacts the game on both ends of the court,” said Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl after Okeke declared in April. “I’m so proud of how hard he’s worked and how much fun he is to coach. When he recovers from this injury he will be better than ever.”
He shot 49.6 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from deep. Okeke was one of the top stat-sheet stuffers in the SEC, averaging 12 points, 6.8 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals per outing.
Okeke's 69 steals are the third-most in a season in Auburn history, and his seven double-doubles in 2018-19 led the team.
"It's real surprising, but I went out there and they showed a lot of interest, but I didn't know that they were going to pick me this early," Okeke said of being drafted at 16th. "So everything is just a shock to me, really. But it's all a blessing, especially since I'm injured and stuff. So they took a chance, and I'm just happy for that."
Most counted Auburn out after Okeke's devastating injury against the Tar Heels. After all, the Tigers, already underdogs for most of the postseason, were down their NBA player.
Instead Auburn rallied behind Okeke with the mantra, "Do it for Chuma."
Okeke originally planned to remain in the team hotel and rest during Auburn's Elite Eight game against Kentucky, but he requested to be taken to the stadium in the second half. In his wheelchair, Okeke was behind the bench while Jared Harper dominated in overtime. His teammates made sure Okeke was center stage during the on-court celebration.
"I'm grateful for all that we have accomplished the past two seasons," Okeke said in April. "Together, we've won championships and made history at Auburn."