Chatterton shuts down Samford

No. 5 Auburn stayed hot after picking up a series win over Mississippi State, earning a 3-0 win over Samford at the Hoover Met on Tuesday night. Christian Chatterton’s dominant start helped lead the way to victory.

Chatterton put together another outstanding start for the Tigers, keeping the Bulldogs (23-21) off the base paths until the bottom of the fifth inning. In seven innings on the mound, the freshman right-hander held Samford off the scoreboard and allowed just one hit. He didn’t walk any batters and struck out 10, setting a new career-high.

"Just picked up where he left off a week later," head coach Butch Thompson said of Chatterton. "He's done that three or four times in a row now. When he needed a pitch, he can get that changeup over anytime."

The Tigers (31-14) wasted no time at the plate as Cade Belyeu put a two-run shot over the center-field wall in the top of the first inning. Auburn’s next and final run would not come until the seventh inning when Chris Rembert scored on an error.