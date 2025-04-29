Chatterton shuts down Samford

No. 5 Auburn stayed hot after picking up a series win over Mississippi State, earning a 3-0 win over Samford at the Hoover Met on Tuesday night. Christian Chatterton’s dominant start helped lead the way to victory.
Chatterton put together another outstanding start for the Tigers, keeping the Bulldogs (23-21) off the base paths until the bottom of the fifth inning. In seven innings on the mound, the freshman right-hander held Samford off the scoreboard and allowed just one hit. He didn’t walk any batters and struck out 10, setting a new career-high.
"Just picked up where he left off a week later," head coach Butch Thompson said of Chatterton. "He's done that three or four times in a row now. When he needed a pitch, he can get that changeup over anytime."
The Tigers (31-14) wasted no time at the plate as Cade Belyeu put a two-run shot over the center-field wall in the top of the first inning. Auburn’s next and final run would not come until the seventh inning when Chris Rembert scored on an error.
The Bulldogs’ lone base runner against Chatterton was Jake Souders who doubled and ended up advancing to third.
Freshman right-hander Andreas Alvarez provided Auburn with two scorless innings of relief, also allowing just one hit while walking one batter and striking three out. Ryan Hetzler earned his sixth save of the season.
Cooper McMurray, Chris Rembert and Bub Terrell both had multi-hit games for Auburn, accounting for two each. Belyeu and Chase Fralick each ended the game with one hit.
While the Tigers ultimately got the job done, they did leave nine runners on base, a number they will hope to see come down when facing yet another quality SEC opponent this weekend. Additionally, they went four innings without recording a hit, a streak they hope to avoid replicating.
Auburn travels up to Knoxville this weekend, taking on No. 7 Tennessee on the road at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday, 5 p.m. CT on Saturday and noon CT on Sunday.