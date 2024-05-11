“For me, it was landing off-speed early and being able to move the fastball back-and-forth on both side of the plate,” Allsup told the Auburn Network. “And then being able to execute those kill-count pitches, those 0-2 pitches in the dirt or elevated fastballs.”

Chase Allsup (3-3) held Missouri to a run on four hits in 5.0 innings as Auburn powered for a 12-2 run-rule win in eight innings Saturday afternoon at Taylor Stadium.

It took 26 games but Auburn finally has a starter with an SEC win.

Auburn, which improves to 24-25 overall and 5-21 in the SEC, will go for its first conference series win Sunday.

Allsup tied his career-high with nine strikeouts and issued just one walk on 94 pitches.

“Chase with nine strikeouts and only one walk, he did a nice job,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “He’s been on a journey and plugged it back up in an SEC start, and a quality one at that.”

Carson Myers earned his first save of the season allowing one run on two hits over the final 3.0 innings with four strikeouts.

Auburn’s 12 runs including four home runs are the most in the league game this season. The 17 hits are tied for the most in an SEC game.

“I thought we’ve played great offense the first two games of the series,” said Thompson. “It looks like some of the guys are getting the bats through the zones a little bit better.”

AU scored a run apiece in the third, fourth and fifth innings before busting out for four runs in the sixth, three in the seventh and two in the eighth.

Ike Irish singled home a run in the third, Cade Belyeu led off the fourth with a solo home run and Irish led off the fifth with a solo shot.

AU loaded the bases with one out in the sixth before Chris Stanfield singled home two, Irish singled home another and Carter Wright brought one home on an RBI-groundout.

Cooper Weiss had a solo home run and Caden Green a two-run home run in the seventh. Green had a two-RBI single in the eighth.

Green was 4 of 5 with four RBI, Irish 3 of 5 with three RBI and Wright 3 of 5 with one RBI. Stanfield and Weiss had two hits apiece, and Stanfield had two RBI.

“We’re just preaching to try to have as much fun as you can and try to enjoy it,” Green told the Auburn Network. “And why not? Let’s go win a series tomorrow.”

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.