Chaney looking to play smarter

AUBURN | Chaney Johnson is getting starters minutes but has yet to start a game for No. 1 Auburn this season.
That could certainly change Tuesday night against No. 15 Mississippi State.
With All-American Johni Broome sidelined with an ankle injury, the Tigers will turn to Johnson to help fill that considerable void.
“Make sure I'm doing everything I need to do to be the greatest I can be,” said Johnson of his preparation. “I'd just say being more physical, being more confident and being smarter with a couple decisions I make on the court.
“I can't be making stupid fouls and being overly physical. I've got to play a lot smarter than I have been.”
Johnson has averaged 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds off the bench this season. He’s shooting .602 from the floor and is third on the team with 14 blocks. He's been integral in AU starting 15-1 overall and 3-0 in the SEC.
“The sky is the limit for someone like Chaney -- who can guard one-through-five, who can dribble the ball coast to coast, who can pass, shoot fade-aways, make tough shots,” said center Dylan Cardwell.
“There's nothing this guy can't do on the court. And I feel like this opportunity the Lord has given him, he's going to make the most of it.”
Bruce Pearl, who became Auburn’s all-time winningest coach last week, isn’t counting on Chaney to make up the difference for all of Broome’s lost production.
He’s looking for more production from AU’s guards and a couple of more players off the bench in Chris Moore or and Ja’Heim Hudson.
“I think everybody has an opportunity. We have enough talent to be able to have everybody do a little bit more, I think that's the best way to approach his loss,” said Pearl.
The Bulldogs enter the contest 14-2 overall and 2-1 in the SEC. They opened conference play with a home win over South Carolina and road win at Vanderbilt before losing at home to No. 6 Kentucky 95-90 Saturday night.
Sophomore guard Josh Hubbard leads MSU averaging 17.0 points per game and ranks second in the SEC with 50 made 3-pointers. Fellow guard Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 11.2 points and has made 40 3-pointers and center KeShawn Murphy is averaging 9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.
“The thing that makes this team different, I think, than last year's team is they're just dynamic offensively,” said Pearl. “They shoot the 3-ball really well. Chris Jans, I think, has always been recognized as a great defensive coach. Obviously, his teams play hard and they play physically and they're tough. They're a great offensive rebounding team.
“But, this year, this might be one of his best offensive teams. They really shoot it. They run stuff that's hard to guard. Mississippi State, they're gonna finish in the top of our league."
Tip-off at Neville Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.