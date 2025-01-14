Chaney looking to play smarter

AUBURN | Chaney Johnson is getting starters minutes but has yet to start a game for No. 1 Auburn this season. That could certainly change Tuesday night against No. 15 Mississippi State. With All-American Johni Broome sidelined with an ankle injury, the Tigers will turn to Johnson to help fill that considerable void.

Johnson is one of Auburn's most physical players. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

“Make sure I'm doing everything I need to do to be the greatest I can be,” said Johnson of his preparation. “I'd just say being more physical, being more confident and being smarter with a couple decisions I make on the court. “I can't be making stupid fouls and being overly physical. I've got to play a lot smarter than I have been.” Johnson has averaged 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds off the bench this season. He’s shooting .602 from the floor and is third on the team with 14 blocks. He's been integral in AU starting 15-1 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. “The sky is the limit for someone like Chaney -- who can guard one-through-five, who can dribble the ball coast to coast, who can pass, shoot fade-aways, make tough shots,” said center Dylan Cardwell. “There's nothing this guy can't do on the court. And I feel like this opportunity the Lord has given him, he's going to make the most of it.”