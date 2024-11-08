Chaney goes beast-mode in opener

AUBURN | The improvement in Chaney Johnson showed up immediately. In Auburn’s first game of the season, Johnson had 13 points nine rebounds and one blocked shot in just 16 minutes off the bench. It’s a big step forward from the 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds he averaged as a junior after transferring from UAH.

(Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“Chaney was a monster inside. Just a beast,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “And he played with great physicality, great confidence. “He’s our hardest worker. Chaney Johnson is our hardest worker. I just love seeing one of your hardest workers get rewarded like that.” The 6-foot-7 Johnson put in a lot of work with strength and conditioning coach Damon Davis in the offseason including adding close to 20 pounds. “Going into this summer, we had three goals -- he told me to make three goals. He told me to weigh 225-230, be a lot faster, and no more knee pains or nagging injuries. I feel like I accomplished all three goals,” said Johnson.