Chaney becoming Auburn’s ‘freak show’

The senior is averaging 14.0 points and 8.0 rebounds, well above his 4.7 points and 3.5 rebounds average last season. He hasn’t started a game yet but his minutes are up to 25 after averaging 15 last year.

Through Auburn’s first three games, Johnson is showing he believes in himself and his game.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl and his staff believed in Chaney Johnson. His teammates believed in him.

"Last summer I came in with a bigger chip on my shoulder because I knew I was going to have to take the spot that J-Will filled so well,” said Johnson. “So just trusting in my work, making sure I'm working on the right shots I'm going to get in the offense. And also just playing with more confidence.”

That newfound confidence certainly showed Wednesday night as Johnson scored 18 points on 8 of 11 shooting including four dunks in a 79-56 win over Kent State. He added five rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots.

“As you can see, when he plays with confidence he's unstoppable,” said Johni Broome, who had 18 points and 12 rebounds against the Golden Flashes.

Johnson, who transferred from UAH before last season, knew he would have to step up as a senior after serving as the primary backup to Jaylin Williams last season.

“So Ira Bowman is in the gym with him every day, and just getting better. He doesn’t know any better,” said Pearl. “And I think, the thing, his confidence is up. His teammates believe in him. He can sit down and guard, and you know what? You better bring it strong to the rim, because he's a freak show.”

No. 5 Auburn, 3-0, hosts North Alabama Monday night at 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.