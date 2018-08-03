AUBURN — Auburn's 2018 offseason has been defined by one lingering question: Who will replace the production of running back Kerryon Johnson?

There has been plenty of talk about whether or not this is the year Gus Malzahn adopts a by-committee approach at the position. Kam Martin, JaTarvious "Boobee" Whitlow, Asa Martin, Malik Miller, Devan Barrett and even C.J. Tolbert have generated buzz as potential feature backs or role players in the offense.

At Auburn's first practice Friday, a much more familiar face took handoffs from the running back position, raising questions about his role in 2018 running back depth chart.

That face: senior H-back Chandler Cox.

"I think, right now, he's a veteran guy. In certain situations he could be very valuable at that position as we're filtering through these young guys until some of them really step up," Gus Malzahn said after the first fall practice. "I think it's probably a little bit of a security blanket going in with a veteran guy that can do all the protections. He's a hard runner."

Cox's production as a ball-carrier has been limited through his first three seasons on the Plains.

He has only accounted for 15 yards and one touchdown on eight carries during his three-year stint with the Tigers. In fact, most of his statistical production has come as a receiver, hauling in 15 catches for 144 yards. Cox only carried the ball once in 2017, and it came in memorable fashion during the Clemson opener.

So it served as a bit of a surprise to see Cox working out of the backfield with running backs Friday. It's certainly possible Cox is seen as a safe contingency plan if other, younger backs don't emerge.

Malzahn made it clear Cox is someone the coaching staff trusts in that role based on what they've seen from him — during his time at Auburn and prior.

"There's no doubt he does [have the ability to play running back]. We learned that two or three springs ago when we moved him and Pettway to H-back and tailback," Malzahn said. "I think in the spring game he ran a power for about 60 yards. He knows the path, and he's got really good instincts. In high school, they ran the single wing. They direct snapped it to him, so he's really good with the gaps, the power, the counter and things that go off of it."