Chance Westry has arrived.

After missing the first two games of the season, Westry made his Auburn regular-season debut in the Tigers’ 89-65 win over Winthrop.

So how did Westry feel in his first game?

“It felt great,” Westry said. “After watching a lot of film, practicing, getting up and down, I was waiting to play in a game and just compete with my brothers.”

Despite this being Westry's first collegiate game, the freshman felt comfortable with the pace in the game.