Chance Westry makes debut
Chance Westry has arrived.
After missing the first two games of the season, Westry made his Auburn regular-season debut in the Tigers’ 89-65 win over Winthrop.
So how did Westry feel in his first game?
“It felt great,” Westry said. “After watching a lot of film, practicing, getting up and down, I was waiting to play in a game and just compete with my brothers.”
Despite this being Westry's first collegiate game, the freshman felt comfortable with the pace in the game.
"The game was a little slower than practice," he said. "At practice, we practice so fast and at a high pace. So when I got out there, I was in good shape. Just ready to compete."
His box score wasn’t dazzling as the 6-foot-5 freshman only had five points and two assists, but the potential was clear.
“He’s going to continue to — he’ll play well,” said Coach Bruce Pearl. “He could do a lot with and without the ball. He’s a good player.”
In just 17 minutes, the freshman guard showed his versatility as he logged minutes at three different positions.
It’s something Westry enjoys doing.
“Just being out there on the floor, doing what my team needs, being off the ball, being on the ball,” Westry said. ”Those are just good positions that I like to play.”